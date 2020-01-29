Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham aka mama Ire has used the death sentence issued to Maryam Sanda to justify her decision to leave her failed marriage to actor Adeniyi Johnson. Maryam Sanda got sentenced to death two days ago for killing her husband whom she stabbed to death on suspicion of cheating.

The sentence which was delivered by a High Court in Abuja has seen many Nigerians debating. Part of those who have reacted to the news includes Toyin Abraham.

Toyin Abraham who recently got married to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi after divorcing actor Adeniyi Johnson also shared:

“if it’s not working please leave. I’m heartbroken. The baby. God please. I have never cried like this pls ALLAH”.

“They were happy. Pls leave if it’s not working. They will mock you but please just leave. God I’m heartbroken. I’m so down. Don’t care about what people will say cos people will always talk. GOD please for the baby”.

