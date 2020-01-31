Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known by his stage name Patoranking has set the records straight to everyone that he is not a millionaire but a billionaire.

He revealed he started his journey from petty millions and fortunes have now flourished into billions which is why he can’t be less thankful for the grace over his life and career.

Patoranking revealed this in one of his posts on social media platform, Instagram where he further made it known that being a billionaire comes with the best feeling anyone can have in the universe.

The talented singer then concluded by sharing that he would make a big announcement in a few.

He wrote:

My life Switched from a Milli to a Billi…It Feels Good….Now Lets Eat…A Big Announcement in a Few.