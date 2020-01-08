Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni The Entertainer has taken to her Instagram page to declare herself as the sexiest woman in the whole world.

The big and bold lady who turned 27 in December displayed her sexy body as she dances seductively. She shared a video that shows the moment she was chilling with her younger sister and friends by the poolside. It’s safe to say that Teni decided to try out what she’s learned from Billionaire Ned Nwoko who taught her how to swim in his Abuja mansion.

The Billionaire singer then begins to dance in a seductive manner to the delight of on-lookers before eventually jumping into the pool.

Watch the video below:

