Popular Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye, who is popularly known as Bobrisky, has said he would consider dating a married man for just one reason.

According to the Social Media celebrity, both of them need to get some level of understanding. He said the relationship needs to be a ‘low key’ one else it won’t work out.

Bobrisky said, “I would love to hang out or date a married man, but both of us have to have that level of understanding that the relationship is going to be low key between just two parties. We don’t want a loud thing”.

