Fast-rising Nigeria singer, Rema has responded to a Twitter user who criticized his music.

The young singer had his music criticized by a social media user who said his misleading foreigners with is meaningless lyrics on his song ‘Lady’, making it seem like the words he strung together were gotten from a Nigerian language.

The twitter user with the handle OnlyDary wrote ;

Oyibo will hear Rema say “Achukwuleke make you give me kpalansi scatter your Baka..” and assume it’s Nigerian language. Pls it’s not in Jesus name, amen!

Rema reacted to the post, stating that every word in his song ‘Lady’ has a meaning, although some of the slangs in the song originate from his hood in Benin City.

Rema also noted that he creates music freely and cannot limit his creativity because of what people will think about it.

I learnt all these slangs from my hood in Benin city, they all actually have meaning. I create my sounds freely, I can not limit my creativity because of “what people will think” I’m confident in my vibe, accept it. Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7bluQyO9fw — REMA (@heisrema) January 5, 2020

Fans flooded his comment section with commendations on how he handled his critic.

