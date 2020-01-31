As part of the requirements to survive as a celebrity, Tiwa Savage frequently shops for wears, groceries and every other thing like a normal person although a bit different because she has to do that more often.

One of the problems of shopping is price tags which scares many off the items they desire to own but when you are blessed just like Tiwa Savage just declared herself, you will not have to bother about checking price tags but just pick your items and head to the cashier.

The singer disclosed on Instagram today that she is less bothered about price tags at this stage of her life and financial status.

She shared a photo of herself with the caption; Don’t even check price tags no more 😝