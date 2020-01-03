Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has stated in a new post that she has no intention of giving birth again.

The actress recently turns a year older and she visited an orphanage home ahead of her birthday party.

While at the orphanage, a little boy stuck to the actress and they took pictures. Mercy shared her interesting encounter with the boy and added that she is done with having children.

The actress shared photos from the celebration with the caption;

“This cute, sweet child stuck to me when I was at the orphanage for my pre birthday party with the kids at the home! He clung to me all tru and cried when I left 😍😍😍😍😍 ( a beg no more kids for me oh 😂… done!) One of them was also my birthday mate, it was fun, fun 💃🏾……. I had an amazing time with them, thank you @sopephotography for capturing these beautiful moments ❣ #capricornqueen👑”

