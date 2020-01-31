Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede made a shocking revelation today where she claimed that her reason for dumping her estranged husband and father of her son was because she got what she wanted from him.

Her claim was contained in a response that she gave to a social media troll that attacked her on Instagram for a photo she shared from a movie shoot.

The comment was made by the troll on a photo that Yvonne Jegede shared on her Instagram page that showed her serving another actor who played the role of her husband on a movie set.

The web user stated that the actress should have treated her husband in the same manner so he wouldn’t have left her.

Reacting to the shady comment, the actress said she was the one who left her husband after she left her husband.

