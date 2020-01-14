Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus is mourning the death of her husband’s mother.

Daniel Ademinokan’s mother passed away on Friday, January 10th.

Her son, Daniel took to Instagram to mourn her, writing: “It’s taken me a couple of days to come to terms with the reality that my mom can’t be there to take my calls anymore. On Friday Jan 10th, LUCY ADEMINOKAN passed away. Nothing prepares you enough for the loss of a mom. Nothing. Absolutely nothing. Rest peacefully Mom. It’s about time you shared a jumbo cup of tea face to face with the Jesus you never stop talking about.”

Stella also mourned her mother-in-law, writing: “So, I lost my bestie, my prayer warrior, my angel, my MOTHER IN LAW. This woman right here is the most amazing and selfless person ever. The love she had for me was just too much. I will never forget our GIST NIGHTS, our prayer time, our kitchen Chronicles, our dance moves. To say I will miss her is an understatement. I am still in the denial stages for sure because this is still too much for me right now. The only consolation I have is that I know for a fact that you are going straight to HEAVEN. NOW, you will rest. No more SICKNESS and PAIN. I LOVE YOU MAMI LULU. Till we meet again. #RIP.”/strong>

