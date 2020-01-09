A Nigerian man took the internet by surprise after an explosive revelation he made on Twitter where he claimed to have died once, with a death cert. to show for it, and drowned and then revived at one Lagos beach.

The young man identified as @sirkarstic on Twitter narrated the story in reponse to a post by another Twitter user who requested that people tell a story about them that sounds like a lie but is absolutely true.

Here’s the full story;

I died once (with a death cert. to show for it) and drowned once (and then revived at one Lagos beach). I had just returned from dance practice (I was a member of FLAMES dance group in Uniben then). It was a Friday night, got back to my room feeling feverish. I managed to get through the night and early the next morning, decided to go to ‘town’ (Ikpoba hill) to my friend’s place so they could look after me, as I stayed alone in school.

