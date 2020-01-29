The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God has set the social media on fire after his series of comments over cheating in marriage. The old clergyy took to his verified twitter account to correct what seems to be regarded as normal these days, he said married couples at no point in time should give room for intimacy with a friend of the opposite sex.

To buttress his point, he cited that he once told his son to sack his female secretary whom he was excited to go see at the office.

‘One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again. I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.’

In his long thread he titled “Crush that crush’, baba Adeboye schooled his twitter followers, we are extending the lectures to our readers:

