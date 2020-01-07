Nigerian entertainer popularly known as Tunde Ednut, has revealed he used to live a fake life when he was a struggling artist.

The singer turned blogger urged artistes to stop living fake lives just for the gram.

Using himself as an example, he revealed that he used to be under Dr Sid at the time his hit single “Catching Cold” was released.

He revealed that while saying in the singer’s house, he wore everything from his clothes, shoes to chains to perform at events. He also shared an old picture of himself performing with Dr Sid present.

See his post below:

