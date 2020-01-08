American rapper, Lil Wayne has made known his desire to visit Nigeria and have the experience his colleagues in the music industry that have visited the country had. The likes of Cardi B, Future, visited the country last year and they made impressive comments about Nigeria.

Lil Wayne was seen interviewed by a lady, who asked him;

“If there is someplace that you wanna go that you haven’t been?”

Then he replied: “I have never been to Nigeria and that’s the place where I would love to go…”

Watch video below;

The video has drawn reactions from Nigerians on social media as everyone seem excited that the rapper wishes to visit Nigeria.

