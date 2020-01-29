“I will love you till the end” Actor and fashion designer, Kolawole Ajeyemi has assured his soon-to-be legal wife, Toyin Abraham.

He made the assurance hours ago after sharing a photo of them on the red carpet of 2face Idibia’s 20 years a king event.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the couple will legally get hitched at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos today. Read more below

The legal wedding is coming months after they had their family introduction last year, just a few weeks before the arrival of their son, Ire.

Instagram blog, Gistlovers broke the News on Tuesday evening, without mentioning names and many fans from the report insinuated that the actress in question is Toyin Abraham.

