Nollywood actor, Adeyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife, Damilola Okanlawon are celebrating their 7th year wedding anniversary. The excited actor has since taken to his Instagram page to share a series of beautiful photos of himself with his wife alongside sweet love notes.
The dotting father of two celebrated his beautiful wife in one of the photos saying:
Year 7 vs Year 1… as you can see her fineness has rubbed off on me and I’ve gotten better at this “gebying” of iyawo tin! 😁 #weddinganniversary
