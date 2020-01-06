Nollywood actor, Adeyemi Okanlawon and his beautiful wife, Damilola Okanlawon are celebrating their 7th year wedding anniversary. The excited actor has since taken to his Instagram page to share a series of beautiful photos of himself with his wife alongside sweet love notes.

The dotting father of two celebrated his beautiful wife in one of the photos saying:

Year 7 vs Year 1… as you can see her fineness has rubbed off on me and I’ve gotten better at this “gebying” of iyawo tin! 😁 #weddinganniversary

