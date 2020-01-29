Gambian actress Princess Shyngle has confirmed she is richer than most tabloids have recorded her to be. Reacting to a google search query she triggered, the actress who was said to be worth $400,000 revealed that she is way richer than than, although she is not close to a million dollars yet but she’s somewhere close.

The New York based actress revealed that she is looking at being a millionaire in dollars by summer after revealing that she is expecting the returns on series of investments she has. See what she wrote below:

Google says I’m worth $400,000 🤣😂🤣 I’m worth more though 😂🤣 💃🏽🤣😂 by God’s grace before this summer ends I’m definitely gonna be worth more than a million dollars 💵 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 because we don’t show off don’t mean we’re broke oh 🤣😂 by the way I’m the stingiest woman you can ever meet in this life 😂🤣😂 I don’t joke with my money 💵

