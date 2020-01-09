Reality TV star, Ike Onyema’s Tanzanian ex girlfriend Gigy Money seems to mean serious business as she goes in the pursuit of taking him back from Mercy Eke. Recall we published earlier that Ike and Gigy might be in a relationship already after Ike and Mercy had a fallout.



Our guess wasn’t so good as Gigy is still coming out publicly to declare that she wants Ike back and also taunting Mercy Eke in the process. This afternoon, she took to her Instastory to share loved up photos of herself and Ike during their stint together. She wrote:

Relax everybody am not done ✅ yet…. gigy worldwide ❤️ btw I love my people from 🇳🇬 no hate just appreciate ❤️🥰🥰😏

