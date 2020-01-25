Controversial author and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, recently trolled a lady begging him for assistance, but has on her head, an expensive wig.
The lady commented on a post by Omokri, asking that he helped her with her business.
Wasting no time, Omokri made her understand that the wig she had on was enough to help her start a business.
In his words;
”Dear @sexy1model,
“The cost of that luxurious wig on your head is enough to start several businesses. What you need is wisdom. Wisdom to understand where to invest your money. If I start a business for you, your hair will consume all the profits!”
