Dolapo Badmos, The Zonal Police PRO, has advised married women and ladies that are dating to stay off their partners cell phones to avoid the temptation of scrolling through their private messages.

Dolapo offered this piece of advise in a recent post she published on her Instagram page today, saying if you know you don’t have strength to withstand any negativity you find on your spouces’ phone, please don’t check.

Her full post reads;

Ladies, If you are married or you are in a relationship! Avoid checking your husband’s/partner’s phone! Someone once told me that hardly will you find a Nigeria man that doesn’t cheat (someone told me ohhh….not my handwriting)But does it mean all Nigerian men cheats?! So what is the essence of checking a phone that will aggravate your Bp, cause you sadness and make you put up a fight that might turn deadly?! Why?! Always imagine it that you are the only one in his life and every other person is a counterfeit….if you know you don’t have strength to withstand any negativity you find on his phone please don’t check! To avoid what can cause havoc! If you can’t cope please separate, after separation if you still cannot cope please divorce…..Don’t let what they will tag “simple” shatter your life and turn you to a murderer…..Domestic violence is dangerous! Avoid it! If you are encountering domestic violence and you need help please dial *6820#

HOT NOW