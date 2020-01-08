Regina Daniels has not for once addressed rumors of her pregnancy that has been making rounds on Instagram for sometime now but it appears she wants her fans to confront her for details.

She also seemed to be telling blogger to take some chill with the reports they posts about her stating that she is the only person that has accurate information about herself. She’s to her favourite social media site, Instagram, to dare those saying she’s pregnant to ask her.

Regina shared a photo which sort of gives credence to the pregnancy rumours, but she’s not confirming or denying it.

According to her, she’s the only one who has all the answers.

“If you are going to ask about me, ask me. I’m the only one with all of those answers,” she said.

Add that to this cryptic caption – it seems something is really going on in the belly of Mrs Ned Nwoko.

