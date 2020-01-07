Ghanaian Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has advised married women to sleep with anything they can find if their husband cheats on them.

She disclosed this after recalling how a man she called a husband cheated on her despite all she did for him.

Afia Schwarzenegger wrote:

“I just saw this and I was like waoooo 2020 will be awesome.

Please if you cant see,get someone to read this for you.. the date is 28 Feb 2017..exactly 2 months after our wedding and

6 months BEFORE someone circulated my nudity in the name of cheating, that same person was eating my food,driving my car n using my money to sleep around, sleeping with women in my house.

Dear you

If your husband is cheating on you…do urself a favour..sleep with anything around you,infact from street lights, traffic lights,bed side lamp,blanket or anything that makes you happy.

Now that Ghana web has reminded us of who cheated…Let me see another son of a cheap bitch,a son of an idiot,a product of 2 fools pointing a cheating finger here.

It is a SIN to feed someone who cheats on you….Gyimiii Me de kye3 wo mpo no no..

Matrinuama my foot!!!!!

LEAVE TO LIVE!!!!!!”

