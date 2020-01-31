Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada, reveals she has donated to ailing Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu. Ernest has been battling with stroke since 2014. He recently caught the attention of Nigerians after he was spotted begging for alms at Oke-Afa in Isolo, Lagos.

In a post on Instagram on Friday morning, Ifu Ennada called for donations to support the former movie director, adding that she had given the little she could.

“I’ve given the little I can… Guys pls help him. Pls donate, pls repost…,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu has come out to defend his actions after he made headlines a few days ago after he was spotted in public begging for alms and allegedly suffering from stroke.

According to the actor, he had to go shirtless on the street not because he was mentally derailed, but because he needed help for his medical condition. Read more

HOT NOW