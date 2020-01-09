So the viral Ikeja Mall has had a lot of twists and turns to it. The viral video by all indications appears to have been staged at Ikeja mall by two relationship experts identified on Instagram as Obaebaecares and Harriet Ogbogbine. The speakers cohost a relationship show on Dstv called ‘I need a partner’

For the sake of those who missed it, we will take a recap: A married woman accosted a younger lady for stealing her husband and things got heated up that she had to snatch The wig the lady had on. Watch video here.

Different theories and hearsays have gone round but we held on to some pointers and it can either be that the video was staged for PR or the younger lady was sleeping with the older woman’s husband right under her nose.

Watch a video of them cohosting together below:

