Media Personality, Toke Makinwa in a bid to enlighten a fan on how working on herself helped her when her ex hubby, Maje Ayida was cheating on her, says she will never fight anyone instead, she will walk away.

She made this known via a reply to a Twitter user. See their exchange below;

Twitter user wrote;

“I love you Tokess but this is not it at all. When Maje was consistently cheating on you with Anita, please enlighten us how working on yourself helped when the man was the problem. Please don’t forget you gave Toke Makinwa Rervus a whole book on that, don’t start contradicting your story now”

Toke replied;

“Didn’t go around fighting nobody, I walked away, focused on my dreams and aspirations, worked on me, still working…. I can go on but… you completely missed the point of the tweet but I can’t help you”

Didn’t go around fighting nobody, I walked away, focused on my dreams and aspirations, worked on me, still working…. I can go on but… you completely missed the point of the tweet but I can’t help you 🤘 https://t.co/aDOulHY5c9 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 8, 2020

HOT NOW