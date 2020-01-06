Nigerian Rapper, Falz has been single for a long period of time, according to what we gathered from his several TV and radio interviews where he discussed about his relationship status.

Falz who stated that he does not actively entertain thoughts of marriage, seems to be having a rethink and has now confessed that he is hungry for love and tired of his single relationship status.

Falz made the confession this morning on his Instagram stories with a short statement. He wrote; “Love is Hungrying me”.

Falz has always noted that he has not had a girlfriend for a long time. Infact in a particular interview, he stated that he does not actively entertain thoughts of marriage.

“I don’t really think about marriage like that but I have liked girls,” he said.

