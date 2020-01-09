Nigerian billionaire and politician honourable Ned Nwoko is currently exploring the coolest place and lowest point on earth, Antarctica. The continent, Antarctica, is coolest place on earth, the lowest point of the earth and also the largest wilderness on our planet Earth.

Ned Nwoko took to his Instagram to share photos of himself in Antarctica, revealing that he took his Malaria Eradication Project to the southernmost part of the earth.

According to him, he is there to meet various research stations to team up and fight the eradication of malaria in Africa.

He wrote, ‘ Today I finally made it to the coolest place on earth, lowest point of the earth and the largest wilderness on planet. We are live in Antarctica!!! I will be meeting with the various research stations to see how we can partner on Eradication of Malaria in Africa.

‘Join me as I embark on the much awaited expedition to antartica in pursuit of anti malaria vaccine and eradication of malaria in Africa .very sad though that Regina could not make it as originally planned as she was hospitalized.’

