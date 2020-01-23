Could Big Brother Naija’s Leo DaSilva truly be a virgin at the age of 27? He has made it known several times that he’s still a virgin and he’s not reversing his claim till date.

The former Big Brother housemate, entrepreneur and humanitarian makes the shocking claim in one of his recent interviews that we obtained the video.

In the video, Leo Dasilva was asked about the songs in his sex playlist and that was when the made the claim.

He said nervously, “I’m a virgin, obviously, still…” then went on to list the songs he thinks will be great for a sex playlist.

Watch the video below.

