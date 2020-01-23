We got carried away by the looks of Nollywood actress Ini Edo when we came across her new post on Instagram but little did we know that the post alsocharmed her colleagues until we hopped into her comment section.

Ini Edo was creating awareness for a new movie project she is working and she posted a photo of herself in a mustard coloured blazer on jeans with her hair tied at the movie location.

Apparently, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah and others can’t get enough of her.Ini Edo has always taken our breath away, but this bliss has left us breathless!

Watch the video below, swipe for photos

