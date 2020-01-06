Nollywood actress Ini Edo shared her first pictures in 2020 and we are wondering if the actress got married in secret after a careful observation of the picture showed that she was wearing a gold ring on her ring finger.

In a photo that she’s just shared on Instagram, the actress has taken a pose that freely displays a ring on her finger.

In a long post, still about New Year resolutions, she captioned;

‘The mindset for 2020..Life is too short to be unhappy…You have to take the good with the bad,smile when u should,love what u got and always remember what u had

Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret .people change and things go wrong..But always remember, life will always go on.#monday2cents#beabetterversionofyourself .God’s speed in all of your endeavours 🙏 ‘Which do u think works better??? Spot the difference‘

However, our complete attention is on the ring in her hand. We are really curious about it or could it be that we just spotted what has been there in a long while?

Check out the photo below;

