A yummy meal is ready tonight and a fav Nollywood screen goddess, Ini Edo is on the menu. The 37years old actress served a sumptuous meal on social media with her latest tantalizing photo upload.

Ini Edo has been in the spotlight of her acting career since 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. Regardless of that, she still rocks our screens with breathtaking appearances.

In this latest shot, we get Ini Edo unfiltered – she slays in her all black outfit with classy shades and the perfect blend of blue accessories.

Recently, Ini Edo took to her Instagram account to advise her fans to beware of people as not everyone who claims to be a friend, has true intentions.

According to the screen diva, just because they hang around you and laugh with you doesn’t mean they are there for you.

