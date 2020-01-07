Popular crossdresser Bobrisky is currently getting some draggings from Social media users who have kept tabs on his wardrobe for a long time. The slay queen as usual stepped out and decided to share photos with her fans but it went all saw as we spotted that Bob has worn the same black jumpsuit multiple times.

One would wonder if Bobrisky did not go for some shopping during his never-ending trip to Dubai with his best friend, Tonto Dikeh. Despite shutting down Dubai Malls by spending a whooping N6million, Bobrisky did not deem it fit to get more jumpsuits in more shades of colour. We are waiting for the popular transvestite to defend himself by calling out those who have spotted his wardrobe repetition. We all know heads will roll. Lol

See photos below:

A recent photo he uploaded this morning

Older photos of him stepping out with Tonto Diikeh for an event in the same Jumpsuit

