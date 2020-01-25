popular Singer, Kcee has slammed an Instagram troll who failed to mind his business. He was dragged into an online exchange with the troll who questioned him about his properties.

Kcee decided to give the troll his attention and asked if his brother is dead after he (troll) said that the singer is always showing off E-Money’s properties.

See the Instagram exchange below;

Meanwhile, 2019 BBNaija star, Tacha who sold all her products in just days of launch, has taken to her page to appreciate her fans.

Making the announcement about the product sold out in an Instagram page, the reality star wore a shirt with the inscription; ‘sold out’ before going on to thank her fans for their patronage.

