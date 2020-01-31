The US Embassy in Nigeria took to its twitter handle this afternoon to deny reports of rejecting clergyman, Bishop Oyedepo’s visa application. The embassy via its verified twitter handle, says the report is false.

#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false. If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false.

#FalseNews Alert! Be advised, the reports making the rounds about a visa being denied to Nigerian Bishop Oyedepo are false.

If you have seen this manufactured item in the media, help defeat this #misinformation by communicating to everyone that it is completely false. pic.twitter.com/H1pDwhf9XW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) January 31, 2020

HOT NOW