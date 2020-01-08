Actress, Sola Kosoko, the daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, is celebrating her 49th birthday today, January 8 and she got a big birthday surprise from her dad and her sister, Bidemi Kosoko.

The elated celebrant took to her social media page on Instagram to share the video of the adorable surprise which shows her father and other family members carrying cakes, picture frame, gifts accompanied by Trumpeters.

She was overwhelmed by the gesture, and she could be seen beaming with an uncontrollable smile.

See the video below;

