Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji yesterday, caught the bouquet at the wedding reception of her sister, Sandra Ikeji.

The single mother of one made a video of herself at the wedding dancing with a bunch of women she identified as single ladies awaiting the throwing of the bouquet.

In a video shared online, Linda could be seen pushing through the congregated ladies to snatch the bouquet which according to tradition signifies the next bride to be.

Watch the video below, showing how guests cheered after the blogger caught the bouquet.

