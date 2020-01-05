Nollywood actor, Junior Pope has taken a public step to show gratitude to Fice star music record label boss, E-Money for a car gift he offered him.
He wrote;
“Family is not only when related by blood…. How else can one start the year other than with a heart of gratitude and Thanksgiving………
@iam_emoney1 @iam_kcee Mentors turned friends, friends turned brothers, brothers turned family……….Thanks For This Magnificent Car Gift To My Family, Especially to your godson……..
I will shout this thanks on the mountain top cos I can’t say thank you enough for the blessings upon blessings you have bestowed on me and my family……….
God’s perpetual blessings, and protection @iam_mrse God bless you perpetually,, You have a heart of gold……..
Wify @qutejay @dopeevents007
Your birthday came early, you deserve this and more……..”
See photos below;
