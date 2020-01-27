The tragic news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday sent shockwaves across social media.

Staples Center, the home court of the Los Angeles Lakers, is already swamped with fans hoping to pay their respects to the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one-regular season MVP over the course of 20 seasons with the Lakers.

After a successful Basketball career, Kobe Bryant became an entrepreneur in the world of media, sports and entertainment. He notably won an Academy Award for the animated film “Dear Basketball.”

READ ALSO: 20 Shocking facts you didn’t know about Kobe Bryant (With Pictures)

A bevy of sports stars and celebrities have taken to their social media pages to mourn the fallen star who was loved by many. See reactions below:

HOT NOW