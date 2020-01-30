American power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been seeing a sex therapist to help save their marriage. A source told Radar Online that Kim and Kanye have grown apart in their marriage and they are looking to the sex doctor for help.

The gap between them reportedly appeared and widened following Kanye’s recent religious reawakening and the birth of their last child via a surrogate in May 2019.

“They have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better,” a source told Radar.

Their counselling sessions have been working and things have allegedly taken a turn for the better but the pair are now focused on their problems in the bedroom.

“The therapist is giving them suggestions to put the sizzle back in their sex life.

“They tried counseling a couple of years ago, and it essentially saved their marriage. They’re hoping lightning can strike twice,” the insider added.

Back in December, the outlet claimed Kim is not happy with her “really strange marriage.”

A source told the outlet: “Kanye is going through a really tough time right now. It is really hard for Kim to deal with.

“She is stressed dealing with his mood swings and manic episodes,” the insider said of how the KKW founder struggles with her husband’s ongoing battle with his mental health.

Things were so dire that Kin reportedly hired a team of therapists to be on-call at all hours when the troubled artist went out on his latest tour.

