Kobe Bryant’s most preferred means of commuting is via helicopter but he and his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, promised to never fly together, according to a new report on New York Times. The report reads below:

“He and Vanessa had a deal that they would never fly on a helicopter together,” a source told People magazine Monday.

The report didn’t provide an explanation behind the couple’s unusual deal.

The same source said the Los Angeles Lakers legend would “only” fly in choppers flown by pilot Ara Zobayan, who was at the controls in the crash Sunday that left him, Bryant and seven others dead Sunday.

In a 2018 interview, Bryant, 41, said he opted to travel via helicopter to avoid sitting in traffic — and maximize family time with his four daughters, Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad,” Bryant said on the Barstool Sports podcast “The Corp.”

“And I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing like a school play, because I was sitting in traffic. … I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft but still not compromise family time.”

Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others were killed on the way to the teen’s basketball tournament in California.

