More reports are emerging over the circumstances surrounding the death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant in a helicopter crash that took the lives of 8 passengers and a pilot on board. According to reports on CNN Newsoom, the cause pf crash is yet to be ascertained as at press time and further investigation and evacuation of the crash site would continue in the next few days.

A comprehensive list of the victims of the crash has been published and it includes Kobe Bryant, his 13year-old daughter Gianna Maria Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan- Pilot.

According to TMZ, the crash took place in Calabasas, the official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Eyewitnesses told the site that they heard the engine sputtering before it went down. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace

