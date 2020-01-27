Tributes have been pouring in since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the most recent is coming from Italy, where Kobe Bryant grew up, will mourn the basketball player’s death for a full week.

Every professional team in all levels of basketball will pay homage to Kobe with a moment of silence in every game for seven days, the Italian basketball federation said. Italian Basketball Federation’s president Giovanni Petrucci told CNN,

“We are shocked and saddened by what happened to him and his daughter Gianna and we hold his family close to our hearts in this moment of sorrow.””It’s a small gesture to honor Kobe’s memory, but one that is heartfelt and deserved,” “It’s a small gesture to honor Kobe’s memory, but one that is heartfelt and deserved,” he added.