Lagos State Government has pulled down the statue of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti at Allen Avenue in Ikeja Two years after former Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode commissioned the monument.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile who confirmed that the statue has been pulled down, said the junction where the statue was situated made the list of four roundabouts identified by the current administration as the major cause of gridlock in the state.

Other roundabouts that causes gridlock in the state were said to be located at Ikotun, Lekki-Epe expressway and Maryland. Akosile also told newsmen that the artwork will be relocated to a spot where it won’t cause traffic jam.

The current administration is working round the clock in maintaining good conditions of roads across the state and ensuring seamless flow of traffic. Other roundabouts earmarked for demolition includes Ikotun, Lekki-Epe expressway and Maryland. Akosile also told newsmen that the artwork will be relocated to a spot where it won’t cause traffic jam.

Below are before and after photos of the spot the statue was placed at;

