Leah Sharibu has reportedly given birth to a son whose father is alleged to be a top commander in the Boko Haram sect.

Reports from Sahara Reporters revealed that Leah, the Christian girl who was kidnapped along with other schoolgirls but was not released with the others because she refused to renounce Christianity, allegedly gave birth to a baby boy weeks ago.

Further reports have it that she was forced by the terror group to convert to Islam before being married off to a top Boko Haram commander, the publication claims.

The forced marriage between her and the Boko Haram leader has now allegedly produced a son.

