A corps member from Kogi state, Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, has committed suicide, leaving behind a suicide note. Bolufemi was said to have died after drinking two bottles of a lethal insecticide.

The lady, who hailed from Ijumu in Kogi State, was a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba.

She was a Batch C Youth Corps Member serving in Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South local government council of Akwa-Ibom State.

She was said to have committed suicide on Friday, leaving behind a suicide note, saying “life is not worth Living”.

The suicide note read thus, “I did this because I see nothing worth living. “Mummy, I love you. Daddy I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care. We will meet where we will depart no more. I Iove you guys”.

