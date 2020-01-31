Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola professionally known as DJ Cuppy is currently on a humanitarian trip to Barcelon, Spain for the launch #StopPneumonia Global Forum where she had the privilege of speaking to world leaders in the health sector and allied fields.

It was an eventful Thursday for the young philanthropist at the event and she ended it by checking into one of Barcelona’s finest hotels, Edition Barcelona Hotel, Av. de Francesc Cambó, 14, 08003 Barcelona, Spain. Cuppy woke up looking like a whole snack as she bares her flawless makeup-free face.

The morning beauty was asking her fans if she should drop her upcoming EP through her label or independently. She also sought the opinion of her fans on the name for the extended play which is almost ready for release.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW