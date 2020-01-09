A Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown of OGB Music has dared all the prophets in his country Ghana to miraculously heal him of his broken legs and he would reward them handsomely.

Since Prophets always pose themselves to be very powerful beings, Ogidi Brown has put a test to their powers to know if it really exists and not that they just pour their vague prophecies which doesn’t seem to mean anything.

In the challenge he threw out to the Prophets, he to perform a miracle on him since he has been unable to walk due to an accident he had in 2015.

According to him, any prophet who claims to be called by God should come and heal him. It would serve as a great testimony as Ogidi Brown would attest to this prophet’s power, and he also promised the pastor a new house in Europe.

Over to you Owusu Bempah, Badu Kobi, Daniel Obinim and others.

