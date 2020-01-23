A Nigerian man, identified as Cisse, died after jumping into a well to retrieve his phone which worth about three thousand naira.
The tragedy struck yesterday evening at Olanrewaju Street, Itire road, Mushin, Lagos State.
According to reports, the deceased, whose shop is situated nearby, was sitting close to the well when his phone mistakenly fell inside. He immediately jumped in to retrieve it but never made it back alive.
According to an eyewitness, Yinka: “Neighbors quickly called for help. Even the firemen came to assist, but by the time he was brought out, he had already died.“
View this post on Instagram
Man dies after jumping into a well to retrieve his N3k phone . . Tragedy struck yesterday evening on Olanrewaju Street, #Itire road, #Mushin, #LagosState, as a Nigerien man, known as #Cisse, died after jumping into a well to retrieve his phone said to be worth about N3,000. . . The deceased, whose shop is situated nearby, was said to have sat down on the well when his phone mistakenly fell inside and he immediately jumped in to retrieve it but never made it back alive. . . According to an eyewitness, Yinka: “Neighbors quickly called for help. Even the firemen came to assist, but by the time he was brought out, he had already died.“
Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze as welcomed a bundle of Joy! She shared the news on Instagram today with an emotional note recounting her pregnancy experiences.
HOT NOW
- Nigerian celebrities you did not know are twins (Photos)
- Chizzy Alichi flaunts baby bump 3 weeks after wedding, shares photos from her honeymoon
- Heartbreaking story of a lady who lost her fiancée on their wedding day and found out she was pregnant weeks after
Discussion about this post