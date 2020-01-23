A Nigerian man, identified as Cisse, died after jumping into a well to retrieve his phone which worth about three thousand naira.

The tragedy struck yesterday evening at Olanrewaju Street, Itire road, Mushin, Lagos State.

According to reports, the deceased, whose shop is situated nearby, was sitting close to the well when his phone mistakenly fell inside. He immediately jumped in to retrieve it but never made it back alive.

According to an eyewitness, Yinka: “Neighbors quickly called for help. Even the firemen came to assist, but by the time he was brought out, he had already died.“

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Lydia Lawrence-Nze as welcomed a bundle of Joy! She shared the news on Instagram today with an emotional note recounting her pregnancy experiences.

