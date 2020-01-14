A Nigerian man has shared a sad story of how he was cheated by a rich man. According to Tayo Onasanya, a professional photographer And sales executive, his Toyota Camry was hit from behind by a Land Rover Discovery SUV in Lagos traffic.

Upon hearing a thud from behind, Tayo alighted to see the damaged that had been done to his car and he got a shocking reaction from the assailant. According to him, the yet to be known man he referred to as ‘Big man’ said: ‘you common men have no voice in Nigeria‘

Read his full account below:

“At about 1pm this afternoon, the man whose picture was taken ran into my car a blue Toyota Camry, @ Anthony while heading to the airport, the intervention of the Lastma and police official was fertile as the man was busy having a field day laughing and making snide remarks He promised the officers he will rather give them money than apologize or fix a common man’s Car , the officers left when I brought out my phone to cover the event, they said I should face it myself, the policeman claimed, “the man is a BIG man, I don’t want to loose my job” He was busy laughing, his words ” you common men have no voice in Nigeria , he reversed and hit the car the second time, and drove off laughing“

See photos below:

