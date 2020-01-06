Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B. Joshua has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will come under ‘much more pressure’ in this New Year.

The prophet spoke on 2020 prophecies at his church on Sunday.

If you recall, Prof. Osinbajo was accused of getting funds from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and laundering it on the pretext of electioneering, a claim which he denied it.

According to T.B. Joshua, Osinbajo should to be more prayerful.

“Let us pray for the Nigerian government to be able to finish this year without an interlude that will cause a situation of for and against. Join me in praying for my nation,” he said. “Vice President, it is not yet over. Expect much more pressure. The pressure will be so much. I pray you will be able to stand the pressure. We join you in prayer.”

The preacher warned governments of every nation to “watch out and put a check on pharmaceutical drugs that come to their country,” adding that a common medicine will become epidemic, and would cause people to commit suicide.