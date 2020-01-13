US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi-Dean has pointed out on her Instagram page that being married is not an achievement for a lady.

The mother of one made this statement while reacting to a statement by a follower that a lot of bad girls she knows while growing up are married.

Korra shared a later hot photo with a caption that read: “Bad girls make history. Good girls die off.” Many of her fans agreed with her, and one of those who spoke misconstrued Obidi’s Bad Girl Success Story for marriage.

“My sister, na true you talk. All the bad girls I know are married but the good one I know is still single,” said the fan, adding, “I always ask God this question all the time.”

To which Obidi replied: “Marriage is not success.”

See the exchange below:

